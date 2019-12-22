

Patti Lynn Stream (Age 68)



Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, VA. Beloved sister of Pamela A. Stream (Don Montgomery); daughter of the late Aubrey Randall Stream and Frances Groves Stream. She was a gift to all that knew her and had been blessed by her unbelievable ability to touch your soul... her life was a beautiful example of Ephesians 4:32 - "Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you." The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, December 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 12 Noon at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford St., Fairfax, VA. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park.