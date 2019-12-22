The Washington Post

PATTI STREAM

Patti Lynn Stream (Age 68)  

Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, VA. Beloved sister of Pamela A. Stream (Don Montgomery); daughter of the late Aubrey Randall Stream and Frances Groves Stream. She was a gift to all that knew her and had been blessed by her unbelievable ability to touch your soul... her life was a beautiful example of Ephesians 4:32 - "Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you." The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, December 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 12 Noon at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford St., Fairfax, VA. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
