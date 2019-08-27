PATTY ABRAMSON
On Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Nantucket, MA. Patty Abramson of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Les Silverman; loving mother of Stacy (David Meskill) Abramson, Jenny (Jacob Maas) Abramson and Leigh Silverman (partner Cynthia Cahill); dear sister of Terry Schwartz and the late George Swaab; cherished grandmother of Sammy Abramson Meskill, Lucy Abramson Meskill, Zoe Abramson Maas, Ella Abramson Maas and Alex Jo Abramson Maas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Temple Micah, 2829 Wisconsin Ave., NW. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. The family will receive friends following the interment at the home of Jenny Abramson and Jacob Maas. Memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship in Patty's name at Georgetown Day School. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.