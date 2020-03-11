PAUL ALTMAN
On Monday, March 9, 2020, PAUL ALTMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Barbara Altman. Devoted father of Mark, Michael (Annie Chen) and Andrew Altman. Dear brother of Arthur Altman and Hanna May Altman Brown. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Naomi Altman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Drive, Olney, MD with interment following. Shiva will be observed at the family residence. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBRW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.