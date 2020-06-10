Paul Altman
Paul Altman, Jr.  
Formally of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved father of Sarah Lancos (Andy) and grandfather of Alex and Leo. He was the son of Paul P. Altman, Sr. and the late Betty Altman. He is survived by his brothers Mike (Jill), Steve, and Andy (Michelle). Also mourning his loss are Rose Knobel, a large extended family and friends. Paul was a 1978 graduate of Frostburg State (College) University and worked in site development, civil construction and then in Facilities at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, his farm, his beloved dogs Hog and Riggo, baseball and the World Series Champion Washington Nationals. His funeral mass will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Sterling, VA. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private and at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Washington DC.  Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Condolences to the family may be made atwww.brinsfieldfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
