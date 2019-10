PAUL B. SCHAEFER



The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired brother Paul B Schaefer, Brother Schaefer was appointed to the department July 1,1950 and retired October 1,1972 as 7th BFC

Services will be at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Upper Marlboro, Md on Friday, October 18, 2019 viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m.