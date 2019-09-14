Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL BERNAZANI. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



BERNAZANI PAUL JOSEPH BERNAZANI (Age 94) On September 7, 2019, Paul J. Bernazani passed away peacefully at his home under hospice care in Ashburn, Virginia. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 16, 1925, to Louis and Delphina Bernazani, he grew up in the suburb of Everett. He was the third oldest of nine children. In 1943, as soon as he turned 18 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a radioman on a landing craft in the Pacific, and was going to be part of the planned invasion of Japan, which was avoided by the Japanese surrender in September 1945. Afterwards the Navy put him to work near San Francisco teaching new recruits Morse code and other radio skills. Upon discharge, he returned to family and friends in Boston, and enrolled in electrical and radio night classes at Massachusetts Radio School and worked at New England Telephone and Raytheon. He was recruited by the C.I.A. in 1950 as a telecommunications engineer, and was soon doing tours of duty in Europe and the Middle East. While taking an Agency class in Washington, DC in 1953, he met his future wife Fredericka Anne Biner, and they hit it off so well they were soon engaged. Fredericka (known as "Fritzie") was scheduled to soon be assigned to the Philippines, and Paul to Germany. They decided to marry quickly, whereupon in two weeks they were married, and two weeks later they honeymooned in Frankfurt, where Paul was assigned for two years. Their first son John was born there in 1954. From then and through the 1960's they were also posted in Japan, Okinawa and Greece, and had seven more children along the way. Upon return, based in the suburbs of Washington, Paul completed his career working at C.I.A. headquarters and on brief tours of duty around the world, this time going solo. He spent two months in India and missed his family so much that he vowed to never be gone so long again. When he retired he continued to work for several companies, the last one being, appropriately, AT&T. A born handyman, he could design, fix, build, customize and improve almost anything. From broken kid's toys to televisions, and from wagon wheels to automobiles, there was almost nothing he couldn't make whole again, often with nothing but a screwdriver, a pair of pliers, and his innate ingenuity. He loved his wife and family, and life, and going to the cottage in Duxbury, and babies, and beer. And I couldn't guarantee which order of preference to list those in. His lifetime of accumulated knowledge, talent and wit will be sorely missed. He was predeceased by son John, and is survived by his wife Fritzie; brothers George and John Bernazani; sisters Helen Prizio, Marion Pearson and Claire Frassica; seven children Joseph, Mary, James, David, Betsy, Rita, and Daniel; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Paul will be cremated, and no mass or service is planned; instead, a celebration of his life will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Catholic Charities or the Humane Society of the United States. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 14, 2019

