Of Ashburn, VA (formerly of Centerport, NY) passed away on March 13, 2018 at the age of 91. He was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul was a wonderful husband to his beloved late wife, Virginia ("Ginny"), loving father of Kristin and Paul, Jr. (Pam), (Paul, Jr. passed away on May 6, 2019), dear grandfather of Erik and Annika, brother of the late John "Brodie" Bjorklund and the late Marie Wilson, and uncle of many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Dartmouth College in 1949, Paul became a teaching fellow in zoology at Dartmouth, 1949-1950, a biology teacher at Concord High School, MA, 1950-1951, a special agent in the F.B.I., 1951-1957 and, with the love and support of his devoted wife, he attended Columbia Dental School from 1957 to 1961. He started his dental practice in an office attached to his house in Centerport, NY. He was the neighborhood dentist who took great pride in caring for his patients before retiring in 1994. Paul was also an adjunct assistant professor of operative dentistry at Columbia Dental School from 1968 to 1972. He was awarded the prestigious title of FICD, Fellow, International College of Dentists, in 1973. Paul also gave a lot of his time and energy to Dartmouth College which was near and dear to his heart. He served for 22 years as head class agent which kept him in close touch with his classmates. Paul was always thankful to have enjoyed so many wonderful things in life. He felt truly grateful and blessed to be married to Ginny for 53 years. Together, with the love they had for each other, their hard work and sacrifices, they created a loving home for their children. Paul enjoyed walking on the beach and in the neighborhood with Ginny, spending time with family and friends, being a handyman, making jewelry for his wife and daughter, golfing, traveling, reading, and gardening. His memorial service was held at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn, VA. This beloved, witty, honest, kind and generous man is dearly missed.

