BLACKBURN PAUL PRICHARD BLACKBURN III Paul Prichard Blackburn III, a retired Foreign Service officer, died on October 23, 2020 peacefully at his McLean, VA home. The cause of death was mesothelioma. He was 83. Paul was born in Honolulu, HI on September 23, 1937. For the next 65 years he enjoyed a stimulating, peripatetic life first in a loving Navy family and then during a career spanning 40 years as a public diplomacy officer with the U.S. Information Agency and the Department of State. Paul was grateful for the mind-mending educational experiences received at Haverford College (BA, 1960), Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (MA, 1962), American University School of International Service (PhD, 1971), and the State Department Foreign Service Institute rigorous intensive language programs in Thai, Japanese and Chinese. Paul joined the Foreign Service in 1962, and spent 40-years in a rewarding career advancing from the lowest rank of FSIO-8 Career Reserve Officer to its highest rank of Career Minister, serving 24 of those years in just four countries, China, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia. During Washington assignments with USIA he was an Agency Inspector, Director of the Office of African Affairs and Deputy Associate Director for Educational and Cultural Affairs. In his retirement years Paul enjoyed part time work in the State Department's FOIA office and volunteering for Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, American Councils for Educational Exchange, and activities (especially those related to racial justice) of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (UUCA). He also avidly researched and documented his family history. Paul was grateful for the many interpersonal relationships and lifelong friendships through professional contacts, congenial colleagues over eight wonderful decades, and those brought into his life by vibrant and brilliant spouses (Winona Kim for 22 years, and Pek Koon Heng for 37 years and with him to the end) and daughters. He is survived by his spouse Pek Koon Heng, his brother Stewart Blackburn, daughters Sylvia Blackburn Richins (Eric), Alison Kim Blackburn Roberts (Dave), Sarah-SoonLing Heng Blackburn (Andrew), five granddaughters and one great granddaughter. A virtual memorial service will be held with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (UUCA) on Saturday, November 7. The interment of his ashes will take place in Hawaii at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.A virtual memorial service will be held with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (UUCA) on Saturday, November 7. The interment of his ashes will take place in Hawaii at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



