PAUL JOSEPH BOLLEA

March 6, 1953 - March 8, 2017



You speak to us when we need your wise counsel, a loving wink, or a comforting laugh. You give us strength and courage during those times when being without you is especially hard.

We celebrate you today and everyday,

and strive to live as you did...

with passion, humor and love.

Your loving family, friends,

and 4-legged pals