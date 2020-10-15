Of Solomons, MD passed away on October 7, 2020 at his residence.Paul was born on March 4, 1933 in Pullman, Washington to the late Roland Botting and Mary Cecelia (Coon) Botting.Paul was employed as a computer programmer for over 45 years, beginning his career in Dahlgren, Virginia, working for the Navy and then for various contractors in the Washington, DC area. He married Maxine on June 25, 1960 in Troy, Ohio. They enjoyed hiking, vacationing and later gardening together. They were blessed to adopt and raise two children, Peter and Mary. Paul was very active in the National Capital Daylily Society and in 2020 won the Steve Moldovan Mentoring lifetime achievement award.Paul is survived by his wife, Maxine; his son, Peter Edward Botting (Annie) of New Mexico; his daughter, Mary (Botting) Picard of Hollywood, MD; and two grandchildren, Laura and Caroline. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Peter Anthony Botting.The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 3 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the American Daylily Society c/o MaryAnn Duncan, 2885 Graig Ct., Lexington, KY 40503. Please specify Steve Moldovan Mentoring Award Fund in the memo line.Condolences to the family may be made atArrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.