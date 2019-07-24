The Washington Post

On Sunday, July 14, 2019. The beloved husband of Erma P. Brown. The loving father of Jeanette Jackson (Eddie), Sheba Brown, and Paul Brown, Jr. He also leaves his sister, Emma Wilson, 12 grandchildren, six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Wiggins, Gladys Taylor, and Alice James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist de la Salle, 5706 Sargent Road, Chillum, MD. Interment Private at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Williams, II Funeral Service (301) 262-2387.
Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019
