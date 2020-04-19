|
BURNSKY Paul John Burnsky Paul John Burnsky, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 98 years of age. He died peacefully with his son, P.J., and daughter-in-law, Donna, by his side. Paul was born in April of 1921 in Throop, Pennsylvania to John and Anastasia Burinski. Paul leaves behind his children: Paula (Bruce) Behrens, of Bradenton, Florida, Gregory Burnsky, of Three Rivers, Michigan, Madeline (David) Macdonald of Silver Spring, Maryland, Paul (Donna) Burnsky of Olney, Maryland and Marlene Burnsky of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Marissa (Ryan) Downs of Appleton, Wisconsin, Paul (Jaclyn) Burnsky of Ashton, Maryland, Brie-Ann (Aaron) Muller of Hinsdale, Illinois, Ryan (Sarah) Burnsky of Brookeville, Maryland, and Jon Burnsky of Olney, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Elle, Scarlett and Margot Downs, Colton, Chase and Addison Burnsky, Ava and Luke Muller, and Reagan and Brady Burnsky and many loving nephews and nieces. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Marian. After attending aeronautical school in 1939, Paul served in the Navy during WWII as a flight instructor. While working for Capital Airlines, he joined the International Association of Machinists (IAM) and eventually rising to the Assistant to the President of the IAM and Director of Organizing, helping to build the union to over two million members. In 1971, Paul was elected the President of the Metal Trades Department (MTD) AFL-CIO and remained President up to his retirement in 1993. During this time Paul grew the MTD to embrace 22 affiliated unions that represented nearly five million aggregate workers. The MTD directly represented over 500,000 private sector and federal workers in an array of skilled trades in space research centers, shipyards, nuclear power plants and related operations, petrochemical plants and non-ferrous mining and processing facilities. In the 50 years that Paul was a leader in the labor movement, he spearheaded significant reforms and negotiations, he presented to the U.S. Congress, served on the Department of Defense Wage Committee, the President of the United States Committee on Employment of the Handicapped, Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health, The Federal Prevailing Wage Advisory Committee and the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board. He enjoyed 27 years in retirement travelling, playing golf, and spending time fishing and relaxing with family and friends at his cottage in Michigan. Paul's family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses from Visiting Angels, Home Instead, Modestine Nsonga, Montgomery Hospice and AlfredHouse Eldercare for the compassionate attention they gave "Mr. B" over the past few years. A private internment date has yet to be determined. For a full memorial, please visit https://www.barberfhlaytonsville.com/obituary/Paul-BurnskyFor">www.barberfhlaytonsville.com/obituary/Paul-BurnskyFor a full memorial, please visit https://www.barberfhlaytonsville.com/obituary/Paul-Burnsky
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
