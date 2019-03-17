PAUL EDMUND CATTERALL
On Thursday March 7, 2019, of Springfield VA. Paul is survived by his mother, Phyllis Catterall, his brother James Catterall, his sister Donna Weetman, his brother in law David Weetman and his nieces Kimberli, Jacqueline and Jennifer Weetman along with many other relatives and friends. Services for Paul will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield VA. Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m. on March 23 at Fairfax Memorial Park.