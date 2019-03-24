Paul Eugene Chism (Age 87)
On March 15, 2019, Paul Chism passed away in Fairfax, VA. He was a 1953 graduate of the University of Kentucky. After 20 years in the USAF, including service in Vietnam, Paul retired as a Lt Col. Paul followed the Air Force with more than 30 years at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, DC. He will be best remembered as World's Greatest Grandfather. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Margaret Chism, his sons, Roderick (Catherine) Chism and Adam (Karen) Chism, and two grandchildren.
A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Additional information may be found at www.demainefunerals.com
. Off he goes into the wild blue yonder.