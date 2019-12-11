PAUL SLEMAN CLARK
September 21, 1942 - November 29, 2019
Paul Sleman Clark of Kensington, MD, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 of complications from a stroke. He leaves his beloved wife, Theresa Clark, his cherished daughter, Aimee Clark, his brother, Duncan Clark and his former wife, Judith Clark. Paul also leaves behind many dear friends, as well as Ozzie, Kick, BU and the critters.
Paul lived a life full of joy and wonderment. He was the eternal optimist (in April, while in Las Vegas, he placed a bet the Nats would win the World Series) and he never missed an opportunity to share views with family and friends on any number of subjects. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society at mchumane.org
.