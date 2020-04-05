

Rev. Paul Albert Clark, Jr.



Born on May 5, 1942 in Washington, DC and died in his home in the District of Columbia on April 3, 2020. Rev. Paul Clark graduated from Mars Hill College and the University of Richmond, where he received a Master of Arts in Political Science. Paul received his Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and became an ordained American and Southern Baptist minister. He was a Director of Education at both the Baptist General Convention of Virginia and the DC Baptist Convention and for the last 20 years served as pastor and an intentional interim pastor and clergy coach with Baptist congregations throughout the DC area. Paul is survived by his wife Brenda Rozier-Clark; their two children David Paul (Bronwyn) Clark and Elizabeth Clark (Victor) Thasiah; and four granddaughters. Paul Clark is the son of Paul Albert Clark Sr. and Inez Lee Clark. He is also survived by his sister Mary Charlotte Clark. Paul was a lover of Biblical writings, poetry, US history, fishing, gardening, and bird watching. He was a master storyteller. Paul cherished his family and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of the City of Washington, DC.