PAUL COLLINS II (1931 - 2020)
Rev. Dr. Paul L. Collins, II  

(1931-2020)  
Loving father, grandfather, Co-founder and Director of Nazarene Outpost Ministries and dedicated servant to God, family and his community entered into his eternal rest on May 20, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his children Paula Collins and Darryl Collins (Dorothy); grandchildren Antoine Brame, Nicole Bronzan, Jessica Collins, Angel Johnson, and Paul L Collins III; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Slocum Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2020
