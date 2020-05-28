Rev. Dr. Paul L. Collins, II
(1931-2020)
Loving father, grandfather, Co-founder and Director of Nazarene Outpost Ministries and dedicated servant to God, family and his community entered into his eternal rest on May 20, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his children Paula Collins and Darryl Collins (Dorothy); grandchildren Antoine Brame, Nicole Bronzan, Jessica Collins, Angel Johnson, and Paul L Collins III; and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Slocum Funeral Services.