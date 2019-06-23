

PAUL STEWART CROSS



Paul Stewart Cross, age 86, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Cross, his three children, Mary Ellen Cross, Julie Ann Kent, and Andrew Cross, five grandchildren, a great grandchild, and his brother Richard Cross (Carolyn). He was predeceased by his brother Brooks Cross (Diane) and his parents, Stewart and Margaret Cross.

He was born in Washington, D.C. and was a graduate of Oxon Hill High School where he was the senior class president. He graduated from Montgomery College and American University, College of Law. He was a member of the Washington, D.C. Bar Association and the Association of Transportation Law Professionals. He served in the U.S. Army in Berlin, Germany. He worked for the Interstate Commerce Commission, first as a lawyer, then as an administrative law judge, and then as the chief administrative law judge. After he retired, he and his wife lived in Phoenix, AZ, Huntington Beach, CA, and Gainesville, FL. A private service was held on June 12, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.