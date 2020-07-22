1/1
PAUL DARBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Bruce Darby (Age 72)  
Of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on July 19, 2020. Paul was born in Concordia, Kansas. He worked for FAR-MAR-CO, the Farm Credit Council, and finally as President of Darby Enterprises. Paul and his wife created the "Coats for Kids Foundation," now a part of Operation Warm. Paul was a friend of Bill W. One of Paul's true loves was being "Santa Paul." Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sister, Jean; and brother, David. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 24, 2020, at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to OperationWarm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Words can’t express the sorrow we feel about such an amazing person being lost from our lives. We are touched to have been given the opportunity to know and love you Paul! Rest In Peace friend, The Korzens
Korzen
Friend
July 22, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Korzen
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved