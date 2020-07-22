PAUL DARBY



Paul Bruce Darby (Age 72)

Of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on July 19, 2020. Paul was born in Concordia, Kansas. He worked for FAR-MAR-CO, the Farm Credit Council, and finally as President of Darby Enterprises. Paul and his wife created the "Coats for Kids Foundation," now a part of Operation Warm. Paul was a friend of Bill W. One of Paul's true loves was being "Santa Paul." Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sister, Jean; and brother, David. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 24, 2020, at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to OperationWarm.



