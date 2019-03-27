

PAUL JOSEPH DeMARCO, JR.

(Age 94)



Died March 21, 2019 - The first day of spring is a fine day to begin a new life! He lived an honorable life and his legacy will continue to live on in our hearts and through the charities he supported. At the end, Paul was smiling and peaceful after suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by chosen family, Marie and Bernie Klein, Willie Yenney and family, James Vakas and family. We are grateful for Velma Lewis, his devoted caregiver, who brought Paul joy and kindness so reliably for the last two years. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Sunday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.