PAUL DOING



Paul Parker Doing

Of Arlington, VA was discovered to have died at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 probably having expired on the day before. Born in Washington, DC on December 25, 1939, the youngest of three children, to the late John Burt Doing and Madeleine Emma Geiger, he lived for his entire life in the house in which he was raised, excepting during his years of military service in the US Navy. Paul's professional life was spent working for the US Postal Service. Though a life-long bachelor, he maintained close ties with family. He enjoyed collecting antiques and art, and travel. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Burt Doing, Jr. and his sister, Mary Madeleine Fortenberry; he is survived by his sister's children: Gregory Scott Stuart of Washington, DC; Scott Allen Stuart of Issue, MD and Linda Ann Stuart-Minnich and her husband, Kris Minnich also of Issue, MD, as well as by two great nephews: Jonathan Scott Stuart and Jake Minnich. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 5, at 10 a.m., Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.



