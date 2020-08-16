

Paul Dota

A loving father, husband, patriot and friend passed away on August 11, 2020. Born June 29, 1944, in Buffalo, NY. Paul graduated from Benedictine College and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served proudly for 22 years, rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Among many honors, Paul was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam. Later Paul joined the American Red Cross where he contributed to setting new standards in the nonprofit sector. After 16 years, Paul retired and enjoyed his time traveling and spending time with friends and family. He will be held in the hearts of his wife, Judy; sister, Patricia Barreca; seven children; and nine grandchildren. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hope for the Warriors.



