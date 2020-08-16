1/1
Paul Dota
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Dota  
A loving father, husband, patriot and friend passed away on August 11, 2020. Born June 29, 1944, in Buffalo, NY. Paul graduated from Benedictine College and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served proudly for 22 years, rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Among many honors, Paul was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam. Later Paul joined the American Red Cross where he contributed to setting new standards in the nonprofit sector. After 16 years, Paul retired and enjoyed his time traveling and spending time with friends and family. He will be held in the hearts of his wife, Judy; sister, Patricia Barreca; seven children; and nine grandchildren. He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hope for the Warriors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved