

Paul Damian Ducharme



Interior designer with the US General Services Administration, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4,2020. He was 82. Born August 17, 1937 in Millbury, MA to Arthur and Yvonne Ducharme. He was a graduate of Millbury High School and received his BA from Rhode Island School of Design in 1960. After living for years in the "Fenway" neighborhood of Boston, MA, Paul moved to St. Louis for a few years before finding his home of 30 years in Washington, DC and Arlington, VA. He retired after many decades with the GSA. Always an independent spirt, Paul is remembered as an awesome Uncle, gracious host, reliable friend, prolific artist and passionate dog lover. If you were lucky enough to have a pastel portrait of yourself created by him, you know how talented he was. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert McKelvey Sr. and his nephews, Stephen (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and Robert McKelvey, Jr. (Boston, MA) and niece, Michelle McKelvey (Bend, OR), and many loving friends. A private memorial service to be held at a later date.