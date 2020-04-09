

Paul Malachy Duggan, MD



Passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age of 85. Paul's hometown was Connellsville, PA. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep and College in 1956 and received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1960. He did his Ophthalmology training at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC and served in the Air Force at Andrews AFB. Dr. Duggan established his private practice in Falls Church and Tysons Corner, VA and was a member of the Northern Virginia Academy of Ophthalmology. He lived in Vienna, VA and was a member of OLGC. Paul is survived by his wife, Irene, six children, Patricia (Bruce) McNeill, Paul J., Bridget, Malachy (Lorey), Sheila (Steve) Clausman, Colleen (Dave) Bair and nine grandchildren, Curt, Brooke, Bennett, David, Magda, Roksana, Lily, Georgia, and Charlotte. Services will be private. Friends may view and sign the family guestbook at