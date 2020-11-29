1/1
Paul Edward Albaugh Jr.
PAUL EDWARD ALBAUGH, JR.  1926 ~ 2020  
Paul Edward Albaugh, Jr., beloved husband of Florence Albaugh for 69 years, died November 20, 2020, Florence having predeceased him in 2019. A longtime resident of Alexandria, he was born in Aldie, VA. He was a very successful salesman (Temple Motor Company, Wilbar & Arnold, Phillips Machinery) and was passionate about Buicks, owning 26 in his lifetime. He was very active in the community and enjoyed music, playing guitar and banjo; fishing, especially trout; travel; and gardening and the local farmer's market. He was well-versed in the history of Aldie and regularly attended Aldie Day and the Aldie school reunions. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew and one great-great-niece. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, at 1 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Paul's name to:ACT for Alexandria201 N. Union Str., Suite 110Alexandria, VA 22314orAldie Heritage AssociationP.O. Box 20Aldie, VA 20105Info@aldieheritage.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
