|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL ENGEL.
ENGEL Paul H. Engel (Age 92) RADM, USN (Ret.) Of Arlington, Virginia made his final flight to the Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, March 24, 1928, the son of a German born US Army Captain veteran of World War I. Paul loved boating, fishing, and snow skiing. However, he loved flying in the Navy more than anything. He entered the Navy through the Naval Aviation College Program in 1946. He served on active duty from April 1948 to August 1980. His career included duty in the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets, the Naval Air Training Command and Washington, DC. He was a flight instructor and a fighter photo pilot, serving in the Bureau of Naval Weapons during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Paul deployed three times on air craft carriers in S.E. Asia during the Vietnam war. Assignments included Air Wing 16 operations Officer, XO/CO of Attack Squadron 164 and Operations Officer on the Staff of Commander, Carrier Division Nine. During those years he obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations from George Washington University. Returning to Washington, DC as a Flag Officer later in 1975, Paul became Navy Auditor General and Director of the Naval Audit Service where he served until 1978. He continued service as a Rear Admiral as Deputy Commander/Comptroller at the Navy Sea Systems Command, serving out his final tour after 34 years on active duty as Vice Commander, Sea Systems Command until his retirement in 1980. In his second career Paul continued to support the active duty community. He spent seven years with the United Services Planning Association, and acted as an independent agent for a firm that worked with military families in their financial management. He was an acknowledged military consultant and insurance industry consultant with the Hauck Companies. In 1995 Paul and his wife Tan built a beautiful home affectionately named "Final Landing" in Compton, MD, not too far from NAS Patuxent River. He was very active in community associations over the years, serving on the Boards of several organizations including, a Hospital Foundation, Credit Union, Rotary Club, Navy League Council and National War College Alumni Association. Recognized for his expertise, Paul was the Chair for numerous Washington, DC area National Security Seminars over the years. His favorite plaque on desk was Press On by J.Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States of America. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! Has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race. He was an admired leader during difficult times and influenced the success of the people he served with. His charming, humorous and generous personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Close family friend and "adopted son" John Genovese once asked him if he could be anything other than "the Admiral" what would it be. Paul replied, "I want to be a seagull so I could fly all day and live on the water." Paul is survived after 64 years of wonderful marriage by his wife Elizabeth "Tan" Engel; his children, Martin Paul Engel, Michael Lee Engel and Michele "Mimi" Engel Rinn (Patrick Aloysius Rinn); his grandchildren, Benjamin Alexander Engel, Bethany Ann Engel, Alexander Paul Rinn and Michael Francis Rinn; and nephew Lt. Francis Edward Schrader, II (USN) and wife Gayle Schrader, and their sons Eric Schrader and Paul Schrader. He is predeceased by his sister Erma Engel Schrader and husband retired Commander "Red" Francis Edward Schrader (USN, Ret.), Funeral services will be held in the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer and burial, with full Military Honors, will follow in Arlington National Cemetery. The burial date and time is pending and updates will be posted on www.storkefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , and . Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , and . Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|