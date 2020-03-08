

Paul L. Everett



Paul Livesay Everett peacefully passed away in his sleep on February 27, 2020, at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the age of 76 years.

He was born September 30, 1943 to Livesay "Lippy" Morris Everett and Evelyn Ruth McGeary Everett and lived in the same neighborhood in Silver Spring, MD for his entire life. He was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School and the University of Maryland. He owned Paul Everett Photography, a commercial photography business, for 25 years. Upon his retirement, he joined Montgomery County Public Schools as a bus driver, where he worked for 15 years.

Paul was the loving husband of Donna Marie Henry Everett, devoted father to daughter Darcie Lyn Everett and son Ian Paul Everett, and fun-loving grandfather to Gideon Ian and Malachi Atticus Everett, and Siena Marigny and Galen Matthew Mazzeffi. He will be greatly missed. There will be no services.