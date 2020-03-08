The Washington Post

PAUL EVERETT (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL EVERETT.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Paul L. Everett  

Paul Livesay Everett peacefully passed away in his sleep on February 27, 2020, at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the age of 76 years.
 
He was born September 30, 1943 to Livesay "Lippy" Morris Everett and Evelyn Ruth McGeary Everett and lived in the same neighborhood in Silver Spring, MD for his entire life. He was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School and the University of Maryland. He owned Paul Everett Photography, a commercial photography business, for 25 years. Upon his retirement, he joined Montgomery County Public Schools as a bus driver, where he worked for 15 years.
 
Paul was the loving husband of Donna Marie Henry Everett, devoted father to daughter Darcie Lyn Everett and son Ian Paul Everett, and fun-loving grandfather to Gideon Ian and Malachi Atticus Everett, and Siena Marigny and Galen Matthew Mazzeffi. He will be greatly missed. There will be no services.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.