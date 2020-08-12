PAUL DOUGLAS EVERHART (Age 60)
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Everhart; father of Joseph C. Everhart and John Paul Everhart; son of Gene Everhart and the late Joan Everhart; brother of Richard (Mary) Everhart, Glenn (Janet) Everhart and the late Jeanine Everhart. Paul was also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. A visitation with social distancing and masks will be held at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 on Friday, August 14, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Paul may be directed to: Kingdom Investors: https://kingdominvestors.net
or Dr. B. Douglas Smith's research at John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmelwww.CollinsFuneralHome.com