Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL FAIRLEY. View Sign



Dr. PAUL LAWRENCE FAIRLEY

On Saturday, March 9, 2019; Dr. Paul Lawrence Fairley; loving husband, father, brother, grandfather passed away at age 80. Paul was born on January 31, 1939 in Washington, DC to Richmond and Gladys Fairley. He grew up in a home full of love, spirituality and a focus on achievement. The youngest of three sons; Paul always challenged the status quo, rocked the boat, and tipped the scales towards living his life to the fullest every day and making the World a better place. He attended Dunbar High School where his mother served as Vice Principal. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Morgan State University and went on to receive his Master's and Doctorate Degree from the University of Miami. Paul started his career of service as a Teacher at Cardoza HIgh School, DC Public Schools in Washington in 1963 where he taught Physics, Physical Science and Biology for grades 9-12; adult education classes in mathematics and coached the golf team. He began his over 30 years of public service with the U.S. Government in 1971 as a Budget Analyst for the Education and Income Maintenance Branches for the Executive Office of the President, Office Management and Budget. His government career culminated as he served as Director of Resource Management and Executive Officer in the Department of Education's, Office of Civil Rights. In addition to his government service he served as Faculty over many years at the University of Miami, Howard University and Sojourner Douglas College. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Richard and Alvin Fairley. He is survived by Carolyn Dean Fairley, his wife of 24 years; three children, Lauren Fairley Evans, Gladys Fairley Watkins, Paul Milton Fairley and Rhea Wilson Fairley, the mother of Gladys and Paul. He has three beautiful granddaughters Hevin Wright, Martina Wright and Arya Watkins that will miss his love. He is also survived by three nieces, Deirdre Fairley, Ricki Fairley, Sharon Fairley and their children and grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Northeastern Presbyterian Church, 2112 Varnum Street NE, Washington, DC 20018. Viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment immediately following the service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. www.mcguire-services.com

Funeral Home McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.

7400 Georgia Avenue NW

Washington , DC 20012

(202) 882-6600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close