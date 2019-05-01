

Paul William Fineran (Age 61)

CDR., USNR (Retired)



Passed peacefully into the arms of God at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a valiant 5-year battle with AML leukemia.

Born November 9, 1957, he is survived by his loving wife, Terri Kennedy, and children Shannon and Connor Fineran. He leaves three sisters (Trish Fineran, MaryLou Burr and Eileen Lopatkiewicz) and a wonderful extended family of in-laws, neighbors, shipmates, and friends.

A graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, Paul was the son of the late William and Erika Fineran of Dutchess County, NY. He was a proud member of Navy's submarine service, serving as a weapons officer on the USS Swordfish (SSN-579).

He was a lifelong athlete, participating in wrestling and lacrosse in High School and College, and playing soccer, softball, basketball, running, biking, swimming, and many more sports which brought him endless joy. His sense of humor and perseverance carried him through life and his long battle with cancer.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 43454 Crossroads Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147 on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the same location. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at this link: https:// events.lls.org/pages/nca/inmemoryofpaulfineran

