

PAUL A. FRANCIS



Paul died on December 6, 2019, of aspiration pneumonia. He was born on November 2, 1942, and raised in Boston, MA. He was a member of the Society of Jesus from 1960 to 1971 and graduated from Boston College Law School in 1974. His career was in the Office of the Chief Counsel at the IRS. After retiring, he volunteered for many years at Annandale Terrace Elementary School. He enjoyed walking in the woods (often in Mason District Park), keeping up with old friends, and sending postcards to family members.

He leaves his wife, Kay Shibley; his daughter, Lisa Maloney (Brian); his son, Stephen Francis; three grandchildren, Callie, Conor, and Patrick; his sister, brother, many nieces, nephews, and their children; and many friends and admirers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Chapel at Greenspring, 7420 Spring Village Dr., Springfield, VA. Any donations may be made to Oxfam.