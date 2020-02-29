The Washington Post

PAUL FREIMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL FREIMAN.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

PAUL FREIMAN  

Paul Freiman, born in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Nechamkin) Freiman; devoted father of Ilene Aiken (Glenn Simons), the late Howard Freiman, and Julie Groff (Mark); loving brother of Joseph Freiman (Rita), the late Bernard Freiman (the late Mignon), and Hyson Freiman (Rhona); cherished grandfather of Gary Aiken (Brooke), Andy Aiken (Julia Tong), Jill Alarcon (Tito), Stephanie Groff (Barret Claunch) and Hayley Groff (Steve Bernard); adored great-grandfather of Emmett Aiken, Tyler Aiken, Luciana Alarcon, Evelyn Tong Aiken and Anabel Alarcon. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m. at Leisure World Interfaith Chapel, 3680 S Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday and Monday at the home of Ilene Aiken with minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details