GARDNER PAUL FISHER GARDNER U.S. Ambassador (Retired) Paul Fisher Gardner died in Fairfax on August 30, 2020. He was born in San Antonio on October 31, 1930 to Paul "Buck" Gardner and Maurine Kellogg Gardner. He and his identical twin brother, Pat, grew up in the South Texas border town of Carrizo Springs where he attended high school before studying French, Russian and German at the University of Texas at Austin. After being awarded his Bachelor's degree in 1952, he went to Bordeaux, France, as a Fulbright Scholar and completed the work for a Master's thesis on French existentialism. This would be the beginning of a life spent abroad. He returned briefly to the United States to serve in Alaska in the Air Force, to teach and to meet (on the tennis court) his partner of 61 years, Judith Bearup Gardner, an Australian then working at the Australian Embassy. In 1956 while they were still courting, Paul joined the U.S. Foreign Service. He left for his first post, Tananarive, Madagascar, just before receiving permission from the State Department to marry Judy, who had to become a U.S. citizen. Judy traveled by ship from Marseilles to Madagascar and was wed the next day. Paul's next post was Vientiane, Laos (1961-63) which was in the middle of a civil war. Judy was only allowed to travel as far as Bangkok where she worked in the Embassy and later was sent to the Embassy in Vientiane. The family returned to Washington just in time for the birth of their daughter, Amanda Jane. Then Paul studied Bahasa Indonesia at the Foreign Service Institute. The family of three arrived in Jakarta in 1964 just before an attempted coup and "The Year of Living Dangerously." With two postings, they spent a total of 10 years in Jakarta. In between these two postings he served in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Ankara, Turkey. In June of 1984, he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. After hearings in Congress, he was formally sworn in at a ceremony at the State Department on August 7 of that year. He took up his post in Port Moresby soon after. Paul authored two books after returning to Northern Virginia in 1986. The first, New Enterprise in the South Pacific, was written while he was a fellow at the National Defense College. The second, Shared Hopes, Separate Fears, is a history of U.S.-Indonesian relations. After retirement, he enjoyed stints as a lecturer on cruise ships to Indonesia and volunteered as a water monitor, a pastime he felt was suited to his love of nature. He also managed a return trip to France and visited Russia for the first time with his family. He was a voracious reader and researcher of all topics from geology to opera to chaos theory and, despite his reflective nature, enjoyed socializing and drinking wine with old friends from here and abroad. He was predeceased by his parents and his twin brother. He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter, Amanda, and son-in-law, Grady Hillman. He will be remembered by friends around the world; his brilliance, humor and compassion will be sorely missed. We would like to thank the staff of The Gardens at Fair Oaks for caring for him for almost six years. If you would like to make a donation in remembrance of Paul, please donate to the United States-Indonesia Society (USINDO), https://usindo.org/
; The Humane Society of the U.S., https://www.humanesociety.org
/; or So Others Might Eat (SOME), https://www.some.org/
