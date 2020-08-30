1/1
PAUL GIST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PAUL JAMES GIST  
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Delois Gist; two daughters, Angela Mason and Karin Gist; four grandchildren, Bernard Mason, Brian Mason, Andrew Mason and Aaron Mason; three sisters, Mary G McDaniel, Mable G Anderson and Linda Gist; two brothers, Raymond Gist and Douglas Gist; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Jackson, Jr. Mr. Gist may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, September 1, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park. For live streaming, go to Stewart Funeral Home website. Click on Obituaries than Search Memorial. Type in decease name and press search. Click on the name, press video and press play.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved