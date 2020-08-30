

PAUL JAMES GIST

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Delois Gist; two daughters, Angela Mason and Karin Gist; four grandchildren, Bernard Mason, Brian Mason, Andrew Mason and Aaron Mason; three sisters, Mary G McDaniel, Mable G Anderson and Linda Gist; two brothers, Raymond Gist and Douglas Gist; a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Jackson, Jr. Mr. Gist may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, September 1, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park. For live streaming, go to Stewart Funeral Home website. Click on Obituaries than Search Memorial. Type in decease name and press search. Click on the name, press video and press play.



