Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GONSON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



GONSON PAUL GONSON Paul Gonson died in Springfield, Virginia on April 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was 88 years old. Mr. Gonson was born in Buffalo, New York in August, 1931 to Samuel and Laura Gonson. He graduated cum laude in 1954 from the University of Buffalo Law School (now the Law School of the State University of New York at Buffalo) Following a two-year period of active duty service in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, he returned to Buffalo and cofounded the law firm of Gross, Gonson and Shuman (now Gross Shuman). In 1961, he left Buffalo and joined the legal staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. He served the SEC for over thirty-seven years, the last twenty as the agency's Solicitor. He argued four cases for the SEC in the U.S. Supreme Court and dozens in of the federal circuit courts throughout the country. At the SEC he organized and chaired a comprehensive nine-month course on securities law presented to over 1,000 staff nationwide. He retired from the SEC in January 1999 and joined the law firm of Kirkpatrick & Lockhart (now K&L Gates) in Washington, DC. He practiced with the firm for over twelve years, retiring in 2011. While at the SEC, he taught law for many years at Georgetown University Law School in Washington, DC as a part-time adjunct professor. Mr. Gonson has written and lectured widely in the fields of securities law, administrative law, litigation and lawyer professional responsibility. He has spoken on programs for lawyers and accountants sponsored by the SEC, the U.S. Department of Justice, the American Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association and the Practicing Law Institute. He has lectured on U.S. law in a number of foreign countries and spoken to foreign delegations visiting the U.S. He was active on committees of the American Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association. He has authored or co-authored 30 published articles and received a number of awards including: Distinguished Executive Award presented by President H.W. Bush; the Federal Bar Association's award for the top lawyer in government; the Justice Tom C. Clark Award; the William O. Douglas award of the SEC alumni Association for contribution to the development of securities laws and service to the financial and SEC communities over the years; the SEC's Distinguished Service Medal; and his law school's distinguished alumnus award. In 1999 Mr. Gonson co-founded the Securities and Exchange Commission Historical Society and served as its president. This Society preserves and advances knowledge of the history of judicial regulation. It maintains a virtual on-line museum archive of tens of thousands of documents accessed over a million times annually. The society is private and independent of the SEC and receives no funding from the public sector. In 1990 Mr. Gonson co-led 35 securities and corporate lawyers on a two week tour of Hungary, Poland and Czechoslovakia. They met with the new senior government officials in their countries who were trying to transform socialist economies to market economies. Mr. Gonson took many trips abroad over the years to help countries develop capital markets and write national securities laws including China and Vietnam, India, Egypt, Russia, Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia. Mr. Gonson was physically active. In his younger days he was a tap dancer for many years, and enjoyed sea kayaking with his wife. Mr Gonson is survived by his wife Joan MacKenzie; two sons, Max in Arlington, Virginia, and Benjamin in Plainview, Long Island; and three grandchildren, David, Laura and Samuel; and daughters-in-law Darla Gonson and Elise Gonson; and a brother Donald Gonson of Cambridge Massachusetts. Services planned for a later date.Services planned for a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close