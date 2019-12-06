

Paul Joseph Gonzalez, III, "Pablo"



Born on June 8, 1943 in Tampa, Florida. He grew up as a second-generation immigrant from Spain in a bilingual household. He was raised with a strong Catholic faith and attended Jesuit High School in Tampa followed by Loyola University in New Orleans. In college he met, and then married, the first love of his life, Mary Josephine Gonzalez, who preceded him in death in 2010.

After Loyola, Paul spent two years as a combat engineering officer in the US Army in Germany, and then worked for the FBI as a data analyst. He studied to receive a master's degree from Virginia Tech. He then continued to contract with the government with various companies, working on projects ranging from developing information systems for the Special Olympics to planning for the first iterations of self-driving vehicles.

He thrived on solving puzzles others found too difficult. He thirsted for knowledge and further expanded his horizons by taking continuing education courses up until his last days. He was an avid reader and a prolific writer. He was fiercely loyal, deeply loving, and had a wicked sense of humor.

He went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 2, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Van Ramshorst, his son-in-law, Ryan Van Ramshorst, his sister, Nancy Swarts, and his partner, Linda Delk.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 noon at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd, Reston, VA with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Toys for Tots in his name. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at