1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Summit Presbyterian Church
GREENBERG Paul Lee Greenberg (Age 84) Died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in his hometown of Stafford, Virginia. Paul, a Chicago native and Texas A&M graduate (Go Aggies!), dedicated his life to his family and country. Retiring as a two-star general, Paul had an incredibly accomplished military career and was one of the nation's most distinguished ammunition leaders. He served in both the Vietnam conflict and the Korean war. Over the course of his career as Major General, Paul received the following awards: Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with Four Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal, Army General Staff Identification Badge, Vietnam Service Medal (two), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Unit Citation with Palm, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Paul was inducted into the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame in 1995 and previously served as the president of the Ordnance Corps Association. This long list of awards only scratches the surface of the much longer list of incredible accomplishments that Paul worked so dedicatedly to achieve over the course of his career. Even still, Paul's proudest achievement was his 56 years of devoted marriage to Sieglinde Greenberg. Paul loved to recount the dramatically romantic story of his meeting and marrying Sieglinde during his time stationed in Germany (at which point the two did not even speak the same language). Together, Paul and Sieglinde parented three daughters and now share ten grandchildren. Shelley, Heidi, and Gabi remember their father "as a highly faithful, honest, and loving man who always put his family first." In his free time, Paul enjoyed golfing with his wife, kids, and grandchildren; attending operas and live performances; and chatting with friends and strangers alike. Paul leaves behind him an indelible legacy of love and service. His family and his country cannot thank him enough for the life he led and will remember him always. Our grateful nation will honor his legacy with a formal burial in the historic Arlington National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Summit Presbyterian Church in Stafford. He is survived by his wife, Sieglinde, his daughters, Shelley Jacobs (John), Sherri Welch (Kevin), Heidi Boyd (Michael Rice), and Gabi Chapman (Matt); 10 grandchildren, Katie, Alexander (Brooke), Sara, Chris, Noelle (Ben), Michael (Lori), Steven, Anthony (Taylor), Julicia, and Sam; and two brothers, Les (Marty), and Ron (Charlotte). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
