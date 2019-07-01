The Washington Post

Of Haymarket, VA passed away on June 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the eldest son of Paul and Elsie High. He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Shirley Peterson High, his six children, Kim High Saxton (David), Stacy High-Brinkley (Karen), Paul L. High, III (Julia), Todd High (Maria), Daniel High (Christine) and Julie High Farmerie (John), and 15 grandchildren along with two sisters, Darrell High Wittkamp (Bernard) and Judy High Boyer (Fred). A Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Litton Hall Road, Gainesville, VA 20155 on July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on July 1, 2019
