PAUL HIRT (1921 - 2019)
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Pender United Methodist Church
Paul LeRoy Hirt  
august 16, 1921 - august 10, 2019  

Lt. Col Paul LeRoy Hirt, USMC (Ret). A veteran of Guadalcanal and the Chosin Reservoir, he received a battlefield commission in 1943 and retired in 1965. He is survived by his friend, Ruth Wheeler, five children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was a lover of dancing, bridge, and all things sweet. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pender United Methodist Church at 11 AM on August 24, 2019 with inurnment to be held at a later date. Semper Fi.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2019
