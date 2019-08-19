Paul LeRoy Hirt
august 16, 1921 - august 10, 2019
Lt. Col Paul LeRoy Hirt, USMC (Ret). A veteran of Guadalcanal and the Chosin Reservoir, he received a battlefield commission in 1943 and retired in 1965. He is survived by his friend, Ruth Wheeler, five children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was a lover of dancing, bridge, and all things sweet. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pender United Methodist Church at 11 AM on August 24, 2019 with inurnment to be held at a later date. Semper Fi.