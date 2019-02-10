Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL HROGH. View Sign

KROGH Dr. Paul Harold Jennison Krogh On February 7, 2019, Dr. Paul H. J. Krogh peacefully passed away at home in Bethesda, MD. He is survived by his children Paul Krogh (Stacy), Peter Krogh (Alyson) and Kay Gallagher (Neil); and his seven grandchildren Thomas, Neil, Schuyler, Josephine, Sara, Madeline and Peter. Dr. Krogh was a prominent oral surgeon in Washington, DC for more than 50 years. Paul Krogh grew up in Washington, the son of Harold Walter Krogh and Helen Blackistone Krogh. He was a graduate of the St. Albans School, Washington and Lee University and the University of North Carolina Dental School. He married Dorothy (Dot) Gordon Donald in 1958. Dr. Krogh joined his father's practice at 1835 I St. NW in 1963 and took over the practice in 1966. "Painless Paul" was an expert at wisdom teeth extraction and helped tens of thousands of patients in his offices in downtown Washington. Following in his father's footsteps, Dr. Krogh pioneered new surgical techniques. Working with Dr. Dan Sullivan, Dr. Krogh brought the first reliable dental implant procedures to the US and its use in the lower jaw. For his entire career, he was a professional leader, teacher, and mentor in the field of oral surgery. He had a long relationship with the Washington Hospital Center where he held positions as a practicing physician, Chief of Oral Surgery and lecturer emeritus. He held leadership positions in several professional associations, including as President of AAOMS and as a founder of the Academy of Osseointegration. After retirement from private practice, he became an enthusiastic participant in the Remote Access Medical Volunteer Corps, providing free dental care to uninsured people across the US. Paul and Dot traveled extensively around the country and the world on personal and professional journeys. They had a particular fondness for Jamaica, Scandanavia and southern Africa, to which they returned five times. He was known as a gregarious raconteur with a quick and hearty laugh. He was a fifty year denizen of the Columbia Country Club and also held memberships in the University Club, the Metropolitan Club, the Monterey Country Club and the Chevy Chase Club. He loved his lifelong friends, his family, good hotels and restaurants, the Redskins, and finely tailored clothing. He was a thoughtful and compassionate advisor to many, and he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at The Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, February 13 at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Remote Access Medical Volunteer Corps.

