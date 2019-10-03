PAUL FRANKLIN HUDSON, SR.
Born on March 31,1938. Paul Franklin Hudson departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Loving husband of Joyce Hudson. He is also survived by three daughters, Rhonda Hudson Fowler, Joy Hudson and Carla Wilkes (Reginald); three sons, Paul Jr., David, and Glenn Hudson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in in death by son, Victor Hudson. Viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4 at Faith Temple #2., 211 Maryland Park Dr., Capitol Heights, MD. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Cheltenham, Monday October 7 at 1:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Freeman Funeral Home.