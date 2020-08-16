1/1
PAUL JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Winant Jackson (Age 77)  
Of both Savannah, GA and Leesburg, VA lost his fight with AML Leukemia on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. Paul had an illustrious career in aviation spanning more than 50 years.Paul is survived by his former wife Laurie A. Jackson; his children Caitlin M. and Thomas P. Jackson; and an extended family who truly loved him.For full obituary and information on his service on August 29, as well as how to participate in honoring his memory, please visit the Loudoun Funeral Chapel website at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers go out to Mr Jackson’s family. We serviced his car & had the pleasure of getting to know him. We remember such a nice & kind person. God Bless

Prewitt&#8217;s Automotive Staff
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved