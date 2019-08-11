

PAUL HARRISON JORGENSON "PJ"



Passed away on August 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, JoAnn. Survived by his children Charles and Paula; grandchildren Emily and Mark; sister-in-law Virginia Jackson, and many other family members and friends. Born on June 4, 1921 in Jewell, Kansas, PJ's family moved to Manhattan, KS, where he graduated high school in 1939 and began studies at Kansas State University. His education was interrupted by military service in the Army Air Corps from 1942-45, but he returned to K-State to earn a BS in Civil Engineering in 1948. He met JoAnn at K-State and they married in 1949. PJ's various government jobs took the family from Estes Park, CO, back to Manhattan, KS, to Colorado Springs, CO, to Redlands, CA, and finally to Arlington, VA in 1963. In 2011, PJ and Jo moved from their home in Arlington to The Virginian retirement community in Fairfax, VA. PJ was an avid golfer all his life; he was one of the first civilian members of Army Navy Country Club where he served for many years on the ANCC Board of Governors and also as the Chairman of the Golf and Greens Committee.

An open house in remembrance of PJ will be held at The Virginian, 9229 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA, on August 16, 2019 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A military service and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Chapter W, VA - JoAnn Jorgenson IPS fund (7956)" (P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer's Dept., 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312).