1/
Paul Juenemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul G. Juenemann  
On Friday, July 24, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Doreen C. Juenemann; Loving father of Paul W., David M., Russell G. (DeeDee), Gayle K. and the late Laura A. Brother of Mary Kathleen Forster and Marjorie Clark. Also survived by one granddaughter and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rockville, MD. Please sign the guest book at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved