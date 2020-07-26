Paul Juenemann

On Friday, July 24, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Doreen C. Juenemann; Loving father of Paul W., David M., Russell G. (DeeDee), Gayle K. and the late Laura A. Brother of Mary Kathleen Forster and Marjorie Clark. Also survived by one granddaughter and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rockville, MD. Please sign the guest book at: