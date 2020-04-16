

PAUL KARPISCAK



Paul Karpiscak, 87, of Olney, MD passed away in his home on April 10, 2020 from several health complications.

Paul was born on June 15, 1932 in New York City and has lived in Olney since 1970. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Karpiscak; and his brother, John Karpiscak, Jr. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Karpiscak; his children, Paul Van Karpiscak and Lori McKay (Scott) and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Ryan McKay.

Arrangements will be made by The Roy W. Barber Funeral Home. A private family funeral and burial will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville on April 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, MD and the American Diabetes Association.