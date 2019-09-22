

PAUL D. KELLEY

Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (Retired)



Lieutenant Colonel Paul D. Kelley, US Army (Retired), of Springfield, VA, died peacefully, September 10, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after a courageous 29-month battle with colon cancer. He was 65. He was a 22-year active duty Army Lieutenant Colonel Paul D. Kelley, US Army (Retired), of Springfield, VA, died peacefully, September 10, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after a courageous 29-month battle with colon cancer. He was 65. He was a 22-year active duty Army veteran , serving from 1976 to 1998, and then continued his service as a Department of the Army Civilian employee in Virginia, Maryland, and the Military District of Washington from 1999 to 2014.

Born February 25, 1954 in Wooster, OH, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Caroline V. (Landry) Kelley and Ceola M. (Cooper) Kelley, all of Manchester, NH. Paul, known to his friends as "pK," is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Tina Campbell of Springfield, VA. He is also survived by his brother Colonel Michael Kelley, US Army (Retired) and his wife JoAnn, of Northfield, VT; his sister-in-law Tannis Campbell; four nieces - Jennifer, Michelle, Meegan and Margaret; a nephew - James; four grand nieces and two grand nephews; several cousins and many wonderful friends. Two four-legged "sons" have graced their lives - Bucky and Benji.

The family will receive friends at a visitation on Friday evening, September 27, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and a funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, September 28, at 11 a.m. - both at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA. Paul will be laid to rest with full military honors at a later date in Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Paul's memory to the , the , or to a .