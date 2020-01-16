PAUL X. KELLEY
General, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
Passed away on December 29, 2019, in McLean, VA, at the age of 91, after a long illness. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC. A burial service, with military honors, will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 9 a.m., in the Memorial Chapel, Fort Myer, VA. Following interment at Arlington National Cemetery, family and friends are invited to a reception at the Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 S. Eads Street, Crystal City, VA. Donations in General Kelley's memory may be made as memorial gifts to Villanova University, at https://www1.villanova.edu/university/give
, or to the Semper Fi Fund, at https://semperfifund.org
.