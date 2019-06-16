

PAUL KOVACS, III



Paul Kovacs III, 80, husband of Susan Y. Kovacs and a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Van Nuys, CA, he was the son of the late Paul Kovacs, Jr. and the late Sophie Rangeo Kovacs. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech Class of 1960, member of the Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni Class of 1960, and retired from Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

In addition to his loving wife, Susan, he is survived by three children, Eva Carrine, Paul Louie (Peter) and his wife, Lisa, and Christopher, all of Houston, TX; two brothers, Mark Kovacs and his wife, Ingrid, and Stephen Kovacs and his wife, Lisa, and a niece, Amanda, all of California; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601. Services will be private.

