KROP Paul Krop Passed away on October 28, 2020. The son of Mary (Lulick) and Stephen Krop, he was born in New York City on November 7, 1943. His early years were spent in Edgewood, MD, Metuchen, NJ, Silver Spring, MD, and Somerville, NJ with his two sisters, Marianne and Elaine, and brother Tom. He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen (Katie) Ledlie Krop; and his five children, Matthew (and Amberly) Krop, Adam (and Jenny Crawford) Krop, Sarah (and Jarred) Nowell, Anne (and Bryan) Jackson, and Nicole (and Drew) Casey; as well as his 12 beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Marianne Krop; and brother Tom and his wife Candy. Dr. Krop was a tremendously accomplished man as evidenced by his professional and personal life. He received his pre-medical degree from Georgetown University in 1965 and his MD at Georgetown Medical School in 1969. His interests steered him to Orthopaedic Surgery and he completed his Internship and Residency at the Tufts New England Medical Center/Boston City Hospital surgical program from 1969 to 1975. Drawn to warmer weather and his love of sailing, he began his professional career in Virginia Beach with Virginia Beach Orthopaedic Associates in 1975. Because he was always fascinated by the wondrous capabilities of the human hand, Dr. Krop accepted a prestigious Fellowship in hand surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia in 1981. Therefore, he was Board certified in both General Orthopaedics and Hand Surgery. In 1983, he co-Founded Atlantic Orthopaedic Associates, where he practiced for the rest of his career. Because of Paul's professional excellence, his fellow physicians recognized him both with election as President of the Virginia Orthopaedic Society and the presentation of the Virginia Orthopaedic Society Career Award. Perhaps due to his Ukrainian roots, Paul felt the need to foster his love of farming when most people would be happy to simply retire. Never one to back away from a challenge, Paul decided to go big. In 2011, after six years of planting and tending vines and building a beautiful winery venue, Paul and Katie opened Good Luck Cellars in Kilmarnock, VA. Paul used his passion and knowledge of science to create award winning wines, as recognized by the Virginia Governor's Cup. Paul and Katie's love of people was a key element for what has become a social and cultural center of the Kilmarnock community. Those close to him knew he was an ardent family man, natural teacher, active sportsman, and passionate supporter of the arts. Paul frequently spoke about how family was the meaning of life, and took great pride in teaching them about sailing, fitness, and the natural world. At the same time, he loved the arts and found great solace creating music on the piano, guitar, and on stage in numerous church play productions. He was laid to rest at Grace Episcopal Church in a private family service in Kilmarnock, VA. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Good Luck Cellars in 2021 when relaxation of COVID restrictions allow. Memorial donations can be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Elizabeth Barberio, 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, with the memo to "In memory of Dr. Paul Krop - Dr. Greenberg Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research."



