Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna , VA 22180
(703)-938-7440
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
21371 St Theresa Lane
Ashburn , VA

LATCHFORD Paul S. Latchford April 30, 1927 - January 19, 2020 (Age 92) On January 19, Mr. Paul S. Latchford, after a brief illness, and with his Family at his side, passed at Loudoun Inova Hospital. Paul was a long-time resident of the Washington area and was living at Lansdown Woods Senior Condominium Community at the time of his death. He is survived by his five children, Patricia Haresign (David) of Washington DC, Paul S. Latchford (Terra) of Clifton VA, Linda Mudrezow (Nick) of Fairfax, VA, Cynthia Ryan, (Mike) of Aldie, VA, Dianne Schlusemeyer, (Don) of Leesburg, VA, and a sister, Agnes O'Neil, of Lansdowne VA. Mr. Latchford was born in Washington, DC, attended St. James Catholic School, Gonzaga High School, graduating in 1945 and immedi- ately enlisted in the US Navy. Mr. Latchford served in the Philippines and California serving in both the medical corps and the aviation fire brigade. He was deeply proud of his time as a member of the Mt. Rainier Volunteer Fire Department and later taught Fire Fighting Science at the University of MD, College Park Md. in the late 1950's. Post Naval Service, Mr. Latchford attended Georgetown University, graduated in 1951, and that same year, began his Federal Government service at the newly formed Central Intelligence Agency. In 1952 Mr. Latchford married June A. Blanchard. Together they raised five children over their 46-year marriage, while serving in foreign posts in Manila, Philippines and Athens, Greece in the 1960's. After the death of his first wife in 2000, Mr. Latchford was married to Barbara Pilch in 2004 until her death in 2012. Recipient of the Career Intelligence medal upon his retirement from the Central Intelligence Agency in 1979. Mr. Latchford will be lovingly remembered by his family as a devoted father, a deeply caring man with a strong faith, who proudly served his county. He loved his family, and was so proud of his 11 grandchildren, their spouses and his 15 great grandchildren. May God bless him and take him into His loving arms. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21371 St Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147 on February 3 at 11 a.m. Share a memory with the family at www.moneyandking.

